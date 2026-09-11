Actor Yash's 'Toxic' nets ₹248.24 cr India after 16 days
Entertainment
Yash's film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, keeps pulling crowds even after 16 days, earning ₹248.24 crore so far in India.
Despite a 35% dip from the previous day, it's still running strong from 934 shows on Day 16.
'Toxic' grosses ₹339.79 cr worldwide
Toxic has made waves worldwide, grossing ₹339.79 crore (₹296.29 crore from India and ₹43.50 crore overseas).
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their own banners, the movie stands out as one of India's most expensive productions with a reported budget of ₹500 crore.