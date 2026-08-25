Actor Yash's 'Toxic' opens Wednesday worldwide on over 12,000 screens

Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is landing in theaters worldwide on Wednesday, August 26.

With over 12,000 screens set to show it, the movie was originally planned for March but got pushed back.

The new date cleverly lines up with public holidays Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam, so expect packed cinemas and a longer opening buzz.