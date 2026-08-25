Actor Yash's 'Toxic' opens Wednesday worldwide on over 12,000 screens
Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is landing in theaters worldwide on Wednesday, August 26.
With over 12,000 screens set to show it, the movie was originally planned for March but got pushed back.
The new date cleverly lines up with public holidays Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam, so expect packed cinemas and a longer opening buzz.
Midweek releases boost South Indian openings
Dropping Toxic midweek isn't random; it's a move straight out of the South Indian cinema playbook.
Recent blockbusters like Thunivu and King of Kotha did the same to cash in on holiday crowds and boost box office numbers.
As trade analyst Ramesh Bala puts it, "The traditional Friday release is no longer a fixed rule. Producers are increasingly choosing Wednesdays and Thursdays to capitalize on holidays, create an extended opening weekend and maximize box-office momentum. With social media and advance bookings driving awareness instantly, that extra day or two can make a significant difference to a film's opening business."