YouTube pays better than Bollywood for many stars: Here's how

In recent years, many Bollywood actors and filmmakers have found a new source of income in YouTube. From podcasts to celebrity interviews, the platform has become a lucrative avenue for these stars. Notable names include filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Archana Puran Singh , both of whom reportedly earn more from their YouTube channels than from their film careers.

Earnings revelation Khan, Singh earn more from YouTube than films Khan, who has not directed a film in over a decade, reportedly earns more from her YouTube channel than from her filmmaking endeavors. The director had said, "Even when my movie wasn't happening, when I wasn't directing, I said chal, let me do YouTube, because I could see the skew." Singh, another prominent figure on YouTube with 1.2 million subscribers, also once revealed that she earns over ₹50 lakh per year from the platform, per Firstpost.

Additional earnings YouTube income multiples Singh's husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, had once told Pinkvilla, "If we decide to make this our full-time career, it'll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us." Similarly, comedian Bharti Singh, who runs the channel LOL, had revealed that 40% of her total income comes from YouTube.

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