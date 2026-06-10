Actress Sneha joins Prashanth, Simran for 'Dance Jodi Dance' return
Entertainment
Dance Jodi Dance is back with a fresh judges lineup: actress Sneha is joining stars Prashanth and Simran for the new season.
The show returns June 13 at 7pm bringing its signature mix of celebrity-contestant dance duos and high-energy performances.
New judges to give honest feedback
Sneha's addition means viewers can look forward to her unique take on the routines, alongside the experience of Prashanth and Simran.
With this trio, expect honest feedback, entertaining moments, and some emotional stories as contestants battle it out on stage.