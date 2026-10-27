Actress Sunainaa denies AI-generated obscene video involvement, plans legal action
Entertainment
Actress Sunainaa is taking a stand after an AI-generated video misused her image in an obscene way.
She posted on Instagram that she's not involved with the video at all, and wants everyone to know she's planning legal action against those who made and shared it.
Sunainaa calls clip sexual harassment, defamation
Calling the video a serious violation of her dignity, privacy, and identity, Sunainaa says it amounts to sexual harassment and defamation under Indian law.
She's filing both criminal and civil cases, urging people not to share the clip, and asking anyone who sees it online to report it right away.