Actress Urmila Sanawar grilled in Ankita Bhandari case

Quick recap: What's this case about?

Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort and was murdered in 2022 by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two staff members—who are now serving life sentences.

Sanawar, said to be linked to ex-MLA Suresh Rathore, had posted videos involving Rathore and later named BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the "VIP."

Multiple FIRs have been filed against both Sanawar and Rathore.