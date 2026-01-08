Actress Urmila Sanawar grilled in Ankita Bhandari case
Actor Urmila Sanawar, who earlier suggested a "VIP" was involved in the Ankita Bhandari murder, spent hours being questioned by police in Dehradun.
Officers also took audio recordings from her phone for forensic checks.
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, told Bhandari's parents the government is committed to justice.
Quick recap: What's this case about?
Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort and was murdered in 2022 by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two staff members—who are now serving life sentences.
Sanawar, said to be linked to ex-MLA Suresh Rathore, had posted videos involving Rathore and later named BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the "VIP."
Multiple FIRs have been filed against both Sanawar and Rathore.
What's next?
Sanawar is set to appear before a Special Investigation Team in Haridwar.
A new audio clip surfaced where she allegedly says she was pressured to name Gautam—a claim BJP says points to a plot against its leaders.
Meanwhile, Congress has called for a CBI probe and court-monitored inquiry into the case.