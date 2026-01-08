Next Article
Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' to close Academy Museum's folk horror series
Entertainment
Mammootty's Malayalam film Bramayugam is set to be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026.
It's the only Indian movie featured in the "Where the Forest Meets the Sea" series, which spotlights global folklore and runs through February.
Screening details
Catch Bramayugam at the Academy Museum, with tickets starting at $5. The film will be shown in DCP format.
Mammootty shared his excitement online, calling it "Another moment of pride for the entire team behind #Bramayugam !"
Why this matters
Produced by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Bramayugam's selection highlights Indian cinema's growing global recognition for its unique stories and deep themes.
It's also a big win for Malayalam films making their mark internationally.