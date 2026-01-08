Next Article
'The Middle' actor Pat Finn dies of bladder cancer at 60
Entertainment
Pat Finn, the friendly face from The Middle and Murphy Brown, passed away on December 22 at age 60 after a long fight with bladder cancer.
He died at home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.
Who was he?
Born in Evanston, Illinois in 1965, Finn got his start in comedy alongside Chris Farley while studying at Marquette University.
The two became improv regulars in Chicago before Finn landed TV roles, including a big break on The George Wendt Show and recurring parts on Murphy Brown.
Many remember him as Bill Norwood on The Middle (2011-2018), but he also popped up in classics like Seinfeld, Friends, and movies like It's Complicated.