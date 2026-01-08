'The Middle' actor Pat Finn dies of bladder cancer at 60

Who was he?

Born in Evanston, Illinois in 1965, Finn got his start in comedy alongside Chris Farley while studying at Marquette University.

The two became improv regulars in Chicago before Finn landed TV roles, including a big break on The George Wendt Show and recurring parts on Murphy Brown.

Many remember him as Bill Norwood on The Middle (2011-2018), but he also popped up in classics like Seinfeld, Friends, and movies like It's Complicated.