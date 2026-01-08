Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' crosses ₹56cr in just 14 days
Nivin Pauly's latest Malayalam film "Sarvam Maya" has smashed past ₹56 crore at the box office in only two weeks.
The movie's strong run, especially during evening and night shows, shows audiences are loving it.
Social media is full of fans praising its light-hearted comedy—a welcome break from the darker films we've been seeing lately.
Feel-good vibes and steady earnings keep momentum going
Directed by Akhil Sathyan and also starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, and Janardhanan, "Sarvam Maya" keeps pulling crowds with its blend of humor and heartwarming moments.
Even on weekdays, it's holding steady—earning over ₹5 crore on Day 11 alone. Night show attendance peaked above 32% on Day 14.
Thanks to positive buzz online and a story that feels good to watch, this one looks set to be a lasting hit.