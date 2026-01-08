Nivin Pauly's 'Sarvam Maya' crosses ₹56cr in just 14 days

Feel-good vibes and steady earnings keep momentum going

Directed by Akhil Sathyan and also starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, and Janardhanan, "Sarvam Maya" keeps pulling crowds with its blend of humor and heartwarming moments.

Even on weekdays, it's holding steady—earning over ₹5 crore on Day 11 alone. Night show attendance peaked above 32% on Day 14.

Thanks to positive buzz online and a story that feels good to watch, this one looks set to be a lasting hit.