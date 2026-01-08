Next Article
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a pirate in 'The Bluff'
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking on the high seas as Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden in The Bluff, a new pirate film where she fights to protect her family from her old crew.
First-look images are out, showing her in action mode and ready for battle.
Why this film stands out
The Bluff drops on Amazon Prime Video February 25, 2026, and is directed by Frank E. Flowers, with the Russo Brothers producing.
Chopra Jonas brings a fierce, real edge to her character—drawing inspiration from legendary women pirates and even her own sense of maternal strength.
Expect intense action, redemption themes, and a fresh twist on classic pirate stories.