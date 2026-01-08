Meet Ser Duncan the Tall in 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

Underdog vibes and more adventures ahead

Claffey admitted he was nervous stepping into Dunk's shoes, which actually fits since Dunk starts out as a total underdog after losing his mentor.

Expect plenty of humor, action-packed stunts, and classic Westeros adventure as Dunk finds his place in the world.

Claffey calls working on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms "the greatest experience of my entire life"—and with season two already in the works, there's lots more to come.