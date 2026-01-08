Next Article
Meet Ser Duncan the Tall in 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
Entertainment
HBO is bringing a fresh face to Westeros with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," premiering January 18.
The show centers on Ser Duncan the Tall—aka Dunk—played by Peter Claffey, whose rise from nobody to legend is based on George R.R. Martin's beloved Dunk and Egg stories.
Underdog vibes and more adventures ahead
Claffey admitted he was nervous stepping into Dunk's shoes, which actually fits since Dunk starts out as a total underdog after losing his mentor.
Expect plenty of humor, action-packed stunts, and classic Westeros adventure as Dunk finds his place in the world.
Claffey calls working on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms "the greatest experience of my entire life"—and with season two already in the works, there's lots more to come.