Vivek Oberoi calls 'Dhurandhar' a game-changer, likens it to 'Animal'
Vivek Oberoi is all praise for Aditya Dhar's new film Dhurandhar, saying it's "more than cinema; it's the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room."
He even compared its boldness to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, calling both films envelope-pushers.
Dhurandhar smashes records
Since its December 5 release, Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, earning ₹781.75 crore net in India by day 33—beating Pushpa 2.
With Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy and a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the movie has clearly struck a chord.
Worldwide buzz and standout performances
Globally, Dhurandhar pulled in ₹1,240 crore—overtaking KGF: Chapter 2.
Oberoi also highlighted the film's gripping performances and Aditya Dhar's raw storytelling through its nearly three-and-a-half-hour runtime.