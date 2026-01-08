JFK Jr.'s nephew calls out American Love Story casting
Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.'s nephew, isn't happy with how his uncle is being portrayed in Ryan Murphy's American Love Story.
On Instagram, he challenged Murphy to "say it to my face," in response to Murphy's comment on the "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast, where Murphy suggested Schlossberg barely remembered his uncle.
Schlossberg shares real memories—and a request
Schlossberg responded by listing personal moments with JFK Jr.—from being called "Jackolantern" and school pickups in a Pontiac convertible, to Wyclef Jean singing at the funeral.
He also urged Murphy to donate profits from the show to the Kennedy Library.
Who is Jack Schlossberg?
Schlossberg is Caroline Kennedy's son, a writer, and now running for Congress in New York.
He's often vocal about how his family is portrayed in media and previously called the show "grotesque."