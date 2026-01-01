'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners' take the spotlight at SAG Awards
The 32nd SAG Awards nominations just dropped on Netflix's YouTube, and it's a big year for "One Battle After Another" (action-packed political satire) and the vampire drama "Sinners," which is brimming with blues music.
Both are up for best movie cast, along with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Frankenstein.
Leonardo DiCaprio is in the running for his role in "One Battle After Another," facing off with Timothee Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Jesse Plemons.
Who else is nominated?
On the women's side, Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne ("If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"), Kate Hudson ("Song Sung Blue"), Chase Infiniti ("One Battle After Another"), and Emma Stone (Bugonia) made the cut.
Supporting actor nods went to Miles Caton, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Paul Mescal, and Sean Penn.
TV favorites and a special honor
TV shows like The Studio, The White Lotus, and Hacks scored multiple nominations across comedy and drama categories.
Plus—legend alert—Harrison Ford will get the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the March 1 ceremony streaming on Netflix.