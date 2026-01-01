'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners' take the spotlight at SAG Awards Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

The 32nd SAG Awards nominations just dropped on Netflix's YouTube, and it's a big year for "One Battle After Another" (action-packed political satire) and the vampire drama "Sinners," which is brimming with blues music.

Both are up for best movie cast, along with Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and Frankenstein.

Leonardo DiCaprio is in the running for his role in "One Battle After Another," facing off with Timothee Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Jesse Plemons.