Neeraj Pandey calls casting Emraan Hashmi in a family show "a challenge" Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Director Neeraj Pandey said it was a challenge making a family show with Emraan Hashmi for his new Netflix series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.

At the trailer launch, he joked, "Making a family show with Emraan Hashmi is quite a challenge. We've managed to pull that and I think you guys will love it."

The series drops January 14, 2026.