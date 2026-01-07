Neeraj Pandey calls casting Emraan Hashmi in a family show "a challenge"
Director Neeraj Pandey said it was a challenge making a family show with Emraan Hashmi for his new Netflix series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.
At the trailer launch, he joked, "Making a family show with Emraan Hashmi is quite a challenge. We've managed to pull that and I think you guys will love it."
The series drops January 14, 2026.
What's Taskaree all about?
Taskaree is a Hindi crime thriller inspired by true events, where Hashmi plays Superintendent Arjun Meena leading a customs team at Mumbai Airport.
Their mission? Busting contraband trafficking and chasing down the global crime boss Bada Choudhary.
The series is rated 16+ and directed by Raghav Jairath.
A quick look at Pandey's OTT hits
Pandey has made waves on streaming before with shows like Special OPS 1.5 and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.
As for Hashmi, he kept things light at the event—joking about not having control over the screen and turning down song requests for this gritty series.