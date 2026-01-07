Sara Arjun tops IMDb's Indian celebrities list after 'Dhurandhar' success Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Sara Arjun just snagged the #1 spot on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list, thanks to her standout role in "Dhurandhar."

The film, also starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has made history as the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, pulling in ₹831.40 crore at the box office.