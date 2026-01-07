Next Article
Sara Arjun tops IMDb's Indian celebrities list after 'Dhurandhar' success
Entertainment
Sara Arjun just snagged the #1 spot on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list, thanks to her standout role in "Dhurandhar."
The film, also starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has made history as the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever, pulling in ₹831.40 crore at the box office.
'Dhurandhar' shakes up Bollywood rankings
Director Aditya Dhar is right behind Sara at #2 on IMDb's list.
Other big names like Vijay (8th), Agastya Nanda (12th), and Prabhas (19th) also made it into the top 20.
Released in December 2024, "Dhurandhar" broke records set by "Pushpa 2" and its Karachi-based story has resonated with audiences.