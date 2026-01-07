Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delayed worldwide due to certification snag

Advance bookings on BookMyShow in cities like Chennai , Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad have been stopped. If you already booked your ticket, refunds are being processed. The movie was supposed to launch globally with dubbed versions too, but everything's on hold until it clears Tamil certification.

What caused the delay?

Jana Nayagan was informed by the CBFC on December 29 that it would be granted a UA certificate after being submitted mid-December.

But on January 5, it was sent to the Revising Committee following complaints about its depiction of religious sentiments and armed forces.

The Madras High Court has reserved its decision for now.