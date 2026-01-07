Next Article
Jennifer Aniston admits her famous 'Friends' hair isn't real
Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston just let fans in on a little secret: her iconic Rachel Green blonde hair from Friends is actually dyed.
In a recent video, she casually shared, "I am brunette," when asked if she'd ever go dark again.
The reveal (and some playful banter)
In the Instagram clip, Courteney Cox joined in by draping her own dark hair over Aniston's head to show what brunette Jen might look like.
Aniston remarked, "That's black," joking it reminded her of a movie role.
She pointed to her blonde locks and admitted, "This is fake."
Why it matters
Aniston's blonde hair has been part of her image since the '90s and takes regular upkeep.
Fans loved seeing this honest side of her, with the video quickly getting lots of attention online.