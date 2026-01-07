Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' hits theaters

Paid premieres kick off in India (tickets: ₹1,000 for multiplexes; ₹800 for single screens), before the film rolls out in theaters across India and worldwide—including the US.

What else to know?

With a massive budget of over ₹300 crore and a runtime of just over three hours (U/A 16+ rating), The Raja Saab is set to compete head-to-head with Vijay's Jana Nayagan on release day.