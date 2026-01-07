Next Article
Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' hits theaters
Entertainment
Get ready for The Raja Saab, a romantic horror comedy starring Prabhas.
Directed by Maruthi and featuring a star-studded cast—Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab—the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Expect big-screen vibes with Dolby Atmos.
Where can you watch it?
Paid premieres kick off in India (tickets: ₹1,000 for multiplexes; ₹800 for single screens), before the film rolls out in theaters across India and worldwide—including the US.
What else to know?
With a massive budget of over ₹300 crore and a runtime of just over three hours (U/A 16+ rating), The Raja Saab is set to compete head-to-head with Vijay's Jana Nayagan on release day.