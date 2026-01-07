Tamil drama 'Angammal' hits Sun NXT this January

Why everyone's talking about 'Angammal'

Based on Perumal Murugan's short story Kodithuni, Angammal dives into what it means to stand up for yourself—even when tradition says otherwise.

The film explores heartfelt moments between the main character and her son (played by Saran Sakthi), earning praise for its honest take on individuality and family.

It's already bagged awards like Best Film at the New York Indian Film Festival and Best Actress at Melbourne—so if you're into powerful stories with real emotion, this one's worth checking out.