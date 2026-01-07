Tamil drama 'Angammal' hits Sun NXT this January
Angammal, the much-talked-about Tamil drama by Vipin Radhakrishnan, is dropping on Sun NXT from January 9, 2026.
Starring Geetha Kailasam, the film follows an elderly widow in a rural village who chooses to live life on her own terms.
After making waves at film festivals and a limited theater run, it's finally coming to streaming.
Why everyone's talking about 'Angammal'
Based on Perumal Murugan's short story Kodithuni, Angammal dives into what it means to stand up for yourself—even when tradition says otherwise.
The film explores heartfelt moments between the main character and her son (played by Saran Sakthi), earning praise for its honest take on individuality and family.
It's already bagged awards like Best Film at the New York Indian Film Festival and Best Actress at Melbourne—so if you're into powerful stories with real emotion, this one's worth checking out.