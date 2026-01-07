Netflix reveals 2026 lineup: 'Bridgerton' S4, 'Avatar' S2, and more
Netflix just dropped its 2026 schedule, and there's a lot to look forward to.
Fan-favorites like "Bridgerton" are back for Season 4 (split into two parts this January and February), while the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "3 Body Problem" both return for their second seasons.
Big news for fantasy lovers—"The Witcher" will wrap up with its fifth and final season.
What else is coming?
Live-action "One Piece" returns March 10, followed by more "Beef" on April 16.
On the movie side, get ready for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," hitting theaters March 6 (and streaming March 20), plus summer's bringing us "Enola Holmes 3."
Greta Gerwig's take on Narnia arrives in theaters this November, then streams in December.
For something different, Netflix is reviving "Star Search" live on January 20 and even streaming a skyscraper climb event on January 23.