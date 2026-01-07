Netflix reveals 2026 lineup: 'Bridgerton' S4, 'Avatar' S2, and more Entertainment Jan 07, 2026

Netflix just dropped its 2026 schedule, and there's a lot to look forward to.

Fan-favorites like "Bridgerton" are back for Season 4 (split into two parts this January and February), while the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "3 Body Problem" both return for their second seasons.

Big news for fantasy lovers—"The Witcher" will wrap up with its fifth and final season.