Adam Sandler was 'honored' to officiate Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding

Wedding wisdom

Reid shared Sandler's relationship advice to the newlyweds

Reid revealed that Sandler shared some relationship advice with the newlyweds during the ceremony. He quoted Sandler as saying, "Kiss her before bed, kiss her before you go to work, all those things. It's hard to argue when you're kissing somebody." Reid said, "He even mentioned that if maybe you did have a small argument, to finish it with a kiss and make sure that you work it out."