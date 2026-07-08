Adam Sandler was 'honored' to officiate Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding
What's the story
Hollywood actor-comedian Adam Sandler (59) was quick to accept the role of officiant at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, reported PEOPLE. A source told the portal that Sandler was "incredibly honored" to be part of their special day. The insider added that he was the "perfect person" for this role as he has been "happily married for so many years" to his wife Jackie Sandler (51).
Officiant's preparation
'He wasn't trying to find the perfect words...'
Sandler took a sincere approach while preparing for his role as the officiant. The source revealed to PEOPLE, "He wasn't trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production." "He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he's gained from his own happy marriage."
Pre-wedding activities
Andy Reid praised Sandler's heartfelt remarks
Before the star-studded wedding, Sandler was spotted enjoying a casual day in NYC. He was seen playing basketball and later picking up coffees for his family as they got ready for Swift and Kelce's wedding. After the ceremony, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Sandler's heartfelt remarks during the event, calling him "phenomenal" and saying he "did a great job."
Wedding wisdom
Reid shared Sandler's relationship advice to the newlyweds
Reid revealed that Sandler shared some relationship advice with the newlyweds during the ceremony. He quoted Sandler as saying, "Kiss her before bed, kiss her before you go to work, all those things. It's hard to argue when you're kissing somebody." Reid said, "He even mentioned that if maybe you did have a small argument, to finish it with a kiss and make sure that you work it out."
Mutual respect
Kelce and Sandler's relationship
Sandler's role in Swift and Kelce's wedding came nearly a year after he starred in Happy Gilmore 2 with the Chiefs tight end. Before the movie was released, Kelce had praised Sandler on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, calling him "every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen." In return, Sandler called Kelce "such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.