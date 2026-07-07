Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce were 'beaming' at their grand wedding
What's the story
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce exchanged vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3. The venue was transformed into a "whimsical" secret garden for the celebration, with an insider revealing that the couple was "beaming" throughout the night. A source told PEOPLE, "A huge smile never left either of their faces."
Venue transformation
Venue transformed into a 'whimsical' party
The iconic arena was dramatically transformed into a lush, enchanting garden setting for the nuptials. "It was so whimsical inside," the insider told PEOPLE. "After you walked through the peach area [upon entering], everything was transformed into a rose garden." After dinner, the source revealed that there were musical performances and the event "turned into a whole party."
Vows
Swift and Kelce's vows were 'long, entertaining'
Swift and Kelce read their vows from gold books, with each set running approximately 20 minutes. AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron described the vows as "long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing," reflecting on how they met and why they wanted to spend "all eternity" together. After exchanging rings, the newlyweds shared what Aron called "a sweep you off your feet kiss."
Attire and roles
The couple's outfits and wedding party
Swift stunned in a white gown with a long veiled train, while Kelce looked dapper in a white tuxedo. Both outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture, with creative director Jonathan Anderson closely working with the couple. Swift's brother Austin served as her Man of Honor, while Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man. The ceremony was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.
Reception highlights
McCartney's performance, custom-embroidered handkerchiefs
After the ceremony, Swift's mother, Andrea, invited everyone into the reception room where a stage was set up. Paul McCartney performed The Beatles's hit I Want to Hold Your Hand for the crowd. Longtime friend and mentor of Swift, Stevie Nicks, also performed. The couple provided their guests with custom-embroidered handkerchiefs for any emotional moments throughout the night.
Reception details
The A-list guest list and more
The venue was transformed into an exquisite "Secret Garden," complete with five-story-tall illuminated trees. Food stations offered Italian cuisine, sushi, and passed trays. Despite the scale of the venue, it was "very crowded." The couple celebrated with an extraordinary guest list that included Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, and Dakota Johnson among scores of famous friends and colleagues.