Adarsh Gourav urges people to watch 'Tu Yaa...' in theaters

Adarsh Gourav , the lead actor of the recently released film Tu Yaa Main, has urged viewers to support the movie in theaters. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he emphasized, "It's important that people show up in bigger numbers and watch smaller commercial films like ours too because it gives a real chance to other writers and directors to develop films that are clutter-breaking." "It encourages producers to back films that are trying to do anything unique."

Character insight Here's how the film helped him personally Gourav also shared his personal connection with the film's script. He wrote, "Tu Yaa Main came at a time to me where I was feeling confused and helpless, reading everything that was being developed." "But when I walked out of @abzeebandekar insane narration at the color yellow office, I knew I had to be Maruti." The film has been produced by Aanand L Rai.

Film appreciation He also thanked his co-actor, Shanaya Kapoor Gourav also expressed his gratitude to Bejoy Nambiar and Rai. He wrote, "Been a big Bejoy fan since day 1. The films he makes and the high-stakes situation that his characters often find themselves in is something I devour." "Thank you @bejoynambiar for making me part of such a cool film and believing in me as Maruti." He also praised Shanaya Kapoor for her performance, calling her "so real and vulnerable."

