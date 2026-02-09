Where to watch Adarsh-Shanaya's 'Tu Yaa Main' after theatrical run

Director's portfolio

Nambiar's previous works

Nambiar is known for his stylish and gripping storytelling, as seen in his previous films Taish, Wazir, and Solo. These films have received critical acclaim and are a testament to Nambiar's directorial prowess. Tu Yaa Main is an official adaptation of the 2018 Thai film The Pool. It is co-produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios.