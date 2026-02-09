Where to watch Adarsh-Shanaya's 'Tu Yaa Main' after theatrical run
What's the story
The streaming rights for the upcoming survival thriller Tu Yaa Main have been acquired by Netflix. The film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, will be available on the platform from April 10, 2026, reported OTTPlay. It is set to release theatrically on February 13, 2026.
Director's portfolio
Nambiar's previous works
Nambiar is known for his stylish and gripping storytelling, as seen in his previous films Taish, Wazir, and Solo. These films have received critical acclaim and are a testament to Nambiar's directorial prowess. Tu Yaa Main is an official adaptation of the 2018 Thai film The Pool. It is co-produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow and Bhanushali Studios.
Career milestone
'Tu Yaa Main' is Kapoor's second movie
Tu Yaa Main is a significant project for Kapoor. This is her second project after Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, released in 2025 and co-starring Vikrant Massey. The film's unique premise and Nambiar's direction are expected to offer her a platform to showcase her range. She plays a content creator in the movie.