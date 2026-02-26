Adarsh Gourav urges audience to give small films 'a chance'

Adarsh Gourav 's latest release, Tu Yaa Main, has been pitted against Shahid Kapoor 's O'Romeo at the box office . In an interview with Zoom, he responded to these comparisons and urged viewers to support smaller films like his survival drama, despite its mixed reviews. The Hindi remake of the Thai film The Pool, Tu Yaa Main, also stars Shanaya Kapoor and was released on February 13.

Film defense 'Those who have seen both have come...' Responding to criticism of Tu Yaa Main for being a remake, Gourav said, "Yes, it is based on something that's existing." "But it's also been very intelligently adapted and written and developed by Bejoy (Nambiar) and Abhishek (Bandekar)." "Those who have seen both have come and told me that it's not like the original, so I feel like it's important that people give it a chance and watch."

Audience trends Shift in audience preferences post-pandemic, says Gourav Gourav also noted, "People want to go only for big-ticket films...They want films like Animal, Border 2 or Dhurandhar." "At the same time, I also feel like people need to show up in certain numbers for these films (smaller movies)." "I'm not saying that these films should make an insane amount of money, but if they continue making big losses, then it discourages producers from experimenting with stories at all." "Then all you will...see is big films with big stars."

