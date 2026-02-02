'Address': Atharvaa-led film on Tamil-Kerala border struggles hits theaters
Entertainment
Atharvaa steps into the shoes of Kaali, a revolutionary hero, in Address—a film inspired by real events from post-Independence India.
The story centers on a village at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border grappling with identity struggles after the 1956 state boundary changes, an issue that lingered for decades.
Supporting cast and crew
Address brings together Pooja Jhaveri and Esakki Barath with Atharvaa, while Thambi Ramiah ties together different timelines.
Director Rajamohan, who has personal roots in the region, led the team through tough treks to remote locations to keep things authentic—showing just how much heart went into telling this community's story.