Adil Shaikh to make directorial debut with Harshvardhan Rane's 'Majnu'
What's the story
Choreographer Adil Shaikh, known for Gunmaaster G9, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kapoor & Sons, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, among others, is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Majnu. The movie, starring Harshvardhan Rane, will be produced by Anshul Garg, Variety India reported. This marks a reunion of the team that worked on the 2025 romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
Production details
Shooting for the film will begin on December 1
The film's title, Majnu, suggests a passionate romantic drama. The shooting will commence on December 1.
Rane expressed his excitement about reuniting with Garg and stepping into this new creative world.
He said, "When you find like-minded collaborators who believe in a good story where emotion forms the center of the narrative, you know that you are making a film for people who appreciate deep feelings."
Producer's perspective
'Majnu' is a project we're very excited about: Garg
Echoing Rane's sentiment, Garg added, "After the experience of working together on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we knew there was an opportunity to explore another story together."
"Majnu is a project we're very excited about, and we're looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences."
The film is expected to be one of the most awaited romantic dramas in the coming months.
Past success
Looking back at Rane and Garg's previous collaboration
Rane and Garg's previous collaboration, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, was a box-office success.
The film revolved around the troubled relationship between a politician's son and a popular actor played by Sonam Bajwa.
It premiered in October 2025.
Meanwhile, more details about the cast of Majnu are expected to be announced soon.