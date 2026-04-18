'Made my job easier': Dhar lauds 'Dhurandhar' choreographer Vijay Ganguly

The blockbuster film Dhurandhar , directed by Aditya Dhar , has been receiving praise for its direction, storyline, action sequences, performances, and music. One of the biggest hits from the first movie was the song Shararat which almost didn't make it to the final cut! In a recent social media post, Dhar revealed that he was initially skeptical about including this track until choreographer Vijay Ganguly persuaded him otherwise.

Last-minute addition 'I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track' Dhar remembered their discussions about Shararat. He wrote, "I still remember our conversations around Shararat." "I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film." "But Vijay just smiled and said, "Let's go for it sir, it'll be fun." That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed." "And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film." The song has since become a viral sensation.

Twitter Post See the post here Choreographer par excellence- Vijay Ganguly.



With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see.

What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my… pic.twitter.com/NJRqvz3Tc7 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 18, 2026

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Praise 'He doesn't just hear music, he feels it...' Dhar lauded him as a "choreographer par excellence" and said, "With Vijay, it always begins with instinct." "He doesn't just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see." "What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn't expect."

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