'Made my job easier': Dhar lauds 'Dhurandhar' choreographer Vijay Ganguly
What's the story
The blockbuster film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been receiving praise for its direction, storyline, action sequences, performances, and music. One of the biggest hits from the first movie was the song Shararat which almost didn't make it to the final cut! In a recent social media post, Dhar revealed that he was initially skeptical about including this track until choreographer Vijay Ganguly persuaded him otherwise.
Last-minute addition
'I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track'
Dhar remembered their discussions about Shararat. He wrote, "I still remember our conversations around Shararat." "I wasn't fully convinced about doing a lip-sync dance track in the film." "But Vijay just smiled and said, "Let's go for it sir, it'll be fun." That one push gave Shashwat and me the confidence we needed." "And what came out of it is honestly one of my favorite parts of the film." The song has since become a viral sensation.
Twitter Post
See the post here
Choreographer par excellence- Vijay Ganguly.— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 18, 2026
With Vijay, it always begins with instinct. He doesn’t just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see.
What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my… pic.twitter.com/NJRqvz3Tc7
Praise
'He doesn't just hear music, he feels it...'
Dhar lauded him as a "choreographer par excellence" and said, "With Vijay, it always begins with instinct." "He doesn't just hear music, he feels it and then translates that feeling into something you can see." "What surprised me most on Dhurandhar was how much he thinks like a director. It made my job easier in ways I didn't expect."
Box office success
About the 'Dhurandhar' franchise
The two-part spy thriller, Dhurandhar, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The first installment was released in December 2025 and went on to become an all-time blockbuster. Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released on March 19, 2026, and has since earned ₹1,742.23 crore worldwide.