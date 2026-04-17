'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,100cr, but daily collection hits all-time low

Box office performance

'Dhurandhar 2' records 2nd-highest Week 4 collection

The film's fourth-week collection of ₹54.7 crore has secured its place as the second-highest earning film in Week 4. It surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule's ₹53.75 crore collection but failed to break the record set by its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which earned ₹106.5 crore. The total net collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹1,103.12 crore in India with a gross total of around ₹1,320.49 crore and overseas earnings of ₹417.25 crore pushing its worldwide gross total to approximately ₹1,737.74 crore!