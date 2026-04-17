'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,100cr, but daily collection hits all-time low
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, on Day 29 of its release (Thursday), the film witnessed a significant dip in earnings. The Aditya Dhar directorial collected approximately ₹3.4 crore net on its fifth Thursday (Day 29), marking a decline from previous days. Despite this slowdown, it ended its fourth week with a total collection of ₹54.7 crore.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar 2' records 2nd-highest Week 4 collection
The film's fourth-week collection of ₹54.7 crore has secured its place as the second-highest earning film in Week 4. It surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule's ₹53.75 crore collection but failed to break the record set by its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which earned ₹106.5 crore. The total net collection of Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹1,103.12 crore in India with a gross total of around ₹1,320.49 crore and overseas earnings of ₹417.25 crore pushing its worldwide gross total to approximately ₹1,737.74 crore!
Potential achievement
'Dhurandhar 2' set to become highest-grossing Indian film
With a total collection of ₹1,738 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is now just ₹4 crore short of beating Pushpa 2's record and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film's impressive performance can be attributed to its engaging storyline, strong performances by Singh and Sanjay Dutt, and positive word-of-mouth among audiences.