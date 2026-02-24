Aditya Pancholi rape case: HC sets March 4 date

FIR filed in June 2019

The FIR was filed back in June 2019 by a female actor, accusing Pancholi of rape, extortion, and intimidation over an incident from nearly 15 years ago.

Pancholi's team says there's malafide intent behind it and pointed to a Supreme Court judgment to back their argument.

Meanwhile, the complainant did not appear for police investigation despite 11 notices issued by the police—so the judge has sent out yet another notice for her to appear on March 4.