Aditya Pancholi rape case: HC sets March 4 date
Actor Aditya Pancholi showed up at the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 for what's now the 28th hearing to get a rape FIR against him dropped.
His lawyer, Prashant Patil, brought in a recording they say proves the FIR was filed with bad intent.
The next court date is March 4.
FIR filed in June 2019
The FIR was filed back in June 2019 by a female actor, accusing Pancholi of rape, extortion, and intimidation over an incident from nearly 15 years ago.
Pancholi's team says there's malafide intent behind it and pointed to a Supreme Court judgment to back their argument.
Meanwhile, the complainant did not appear for police investigation despite 11 notices issued by the police—so the judge has sent out yet another notice for her to appear on March 4.
Pancholi has been asking for the FIR to be dismissed
Pancholi has described himself as "falsely implicated" and called the complaint "malicious," asking for it to be dismissed.
At the February 24, 2026 hearing, he repeated his plea to quash the FIR.
His lawyer says they are confident that they will get justice; Pancholi himself said we'll know more after March 4.