Is 'Adolescence' returning for Season 2? Co-creator says 'stay tuned'

The acclaimed Netflix series, Adolescence, may not be finished wowing us after all. Despite being initially conceived as a limited series, co-creator and lead actor Stephen Graham hinted at the potential for a second season during the Golden Globes on Sunday night. When asked about the possibility of another season, he said, "I cannot answer that question because it's somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack's (Thorne, co-creator) mind."

Development talks 'Adolescence' Season 2 discussions are in early stages "..we'll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned," the fresh Golden Globe winner for Best Actor added. Graham's comments come after earlier reports that Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner were in talks with director Philip Barantini about the "next iteration" of Adolescence. Gardner had also mentioned their intention to "widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive," but she did not reveal any specific details.

Award recognition 'Adolescence' received multiple Golden Globe nominations The series has been nominated for five Golden Globes, including Best Limited Series. Graham plays Eddie Miller, a father whose life changes when his 13-year-old son Jamie (Owen Cooper) commits a serious crime. Cooper won in the supporting role category, while Erin Doherty took home the award for her role as therapist Briony Ariston. It also became the winner of the Best Limited Series category.