'Adolescence' star Erin Doherty wins first Golden Globe 

Erin Doherty , the breakout star of Netflix 's Adolescence, bagged the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television at the 2026 Golden Globes . The actor, however, made headlines for her unexpected acceptance speech. While thanking her co-stars and fellow nominees, she dropped an F-bomb , and although CBS attempted to bleep it out, the swear word was still audible.

Acceptance speech Doherty's speech and shoutout to therapists Doherty, who played child psychologist Briony Ariston in Adolescence, started her speech by saying she "made a promise to my mom" that she wouldn't say the word "f---." While CBS bleeped out part of her statement, the swear word was still audible. She then dedicated her award to therapists, saying, "I just think life can be tough. Mental health is everything."

Nomination surprise Doherty's reaction to Golden Globe nomination and win Doherty, a first-time nominee in this category, was surprised by her nomination. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said winning at the Globes felt like a "fever dream" after her Emmy win in September. She added that her agent's call about the nomination made her wonder if everyone would be there and if they would have a "gorgeous night together."