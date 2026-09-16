Adult entertainer Styles died of alcohol and mitragynine toxicity
Entertainment
Christian Styles, a rising name in adult entertainment, passed away on August 20 at just 29.
The medical examiner has now confirmed his death was caused by alcohol and mitragynine toxicity.
His toxicology report showed both high alcohol and mitragynine levels.
Peers mourn Styles as GoFundMe opened
Styles, real name Zachary Jaghab, was remembered by family as an "adored uncle, family member, and dear friend to many."
Tributes from friends, fellow actors, and studios poured in online, highlighting the impact he made since starting his career in 2021.
A GoFundMe for funeral and burial expenses has already been opened.