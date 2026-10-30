Why 'Ramayana's advance booking hasn't begun at single screens

G. Dhananjheyan, a prominent distributor from South India, explained, "The main point of contention is the revenue-sharing arrangement."

"Given that Ramayana has roughly a three-hour, 15-minute runtime, along with a 30-minute interval, single-screen theaters will be able to accommodate only four shows a day instead of the usual five."

"This directly affects our business, as we lose one show and the revenue that comes with it."

"There are also electricity costs to consider."