Advance bookings propel 'Ramayana: Part One' to ₹30cr before release
Entertainment
Ramayana: Part One is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹30 crore just from advance bookings.
The Hindi version alone brought in ₹13 crore on day one, while dubbed versions (especially Kannada) added another ₹3.5 crore, showing the film's wide appeal even before it hits theaters.
'Ramayana: Part One' 198,000 tickets sold
Advance sales took a bit of a hit thanks to the usual pre-Diwali lull, especially in smaller northern towns.
Still, metro cities are seeing solid turnout with 198,000 tickets already sold through national chains.
With buzz building and stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Yash on board, Ramayana: Part One is expected to cross ₹50 crore soon, especially once Diwali celebrations kick in.