Advance bookings push 'Raja Shivaji' to ₹2.5cr before release

Experts predict 'Raja Shivaji' ₹6-7cr opening

Experts think Raja Shivaji could earn ₹6-7 crore just from its Marathi version on day one, plus over ₹1 crore more from the Hindi-dubbed release, potentially doubling the current record held by Sairat.

Almost 90% of bookings are coming from Maharashtra.

The buzz is also thanks to its impressive cast: along with Deshmukh, you'll spot Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and even a cameo by Salman Khan.

No wonder this film has everyone talking!