Advance bookings push 'Raja Shivaji' to ₹2.5cr before release
Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is gearing up for a record-breaking debut in Marathi cinema.
The film has already pulled in ₹2.5 crore from advance bookings by April 30, with tickets selling at a rapid 5,000 per hour on BookMyShow.
With its release on May 1, all eyes are on how big it'll go.
Experts predict 'Raja Shivaji' ₹6-7cr opening
Experts think Raja Shivaji could earn ₹6-7 crore just from its Marathi version on day one, plus over ₹1 crore more from the Hindi-dubbed release, potentially doubling the current record held by Sairat.
Almost 90% of bookings are coming from Maharashtra.
The buzz is also thanks to its impressive cast: along with Deshmukh, you'll spot Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and even a cameo by Salman Khan.
No wonder this film has everyone talking!