Advance sales push 'Jana Nayagan' to ₹14.94cr before release
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is already a box office sensation before even hitting theaters on July 23.
The film racked up over 6.45 lakh advance ticket sales across 8,876 shows in India, pulling in around ₹14.94 crore for day one.
Pretty wild numbers for a pre-release!
'Jana Nayagan' Tamil earns ₹14.69cr
Most of the buzz comes from the Tamil version, which alone brought in ₹14.69 crore from 6.3 lakh tickets sold.
Tamil Nadu was the top state with ₹8.03 crore in advance sales, while cities like Chennai saw packed shows and an impressive 82% occupancy rate.
With strong bookings in Telugu and Hindi too, it's clear Vijay's appeal goes way beyond just one region.