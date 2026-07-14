Advance 'The Odyssey' bookings open as IMAX seats top ₹3,100
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is creating buzz as advance bookings kick off, and IMAX ticket prices are higher than ever.
In Delhi's PVR IMAX with Laser, recliner seats for the 4:45pm show cost ₹2,500, while other slots go for ₹2,100.
Some cities are seeing premium IMAX seats priced at up to ₹3,100!
'The Odyssey' opens nationwide July 17
Prices vary across Delhi and Noida: recliners at Select City Walk reach ₹2,400; regular seats start from ₹900.
In Noida's PVR Superplex Logix, recliners range from ₹1,800 to ₹1,850 and standard seats from ₹800 to ₹1,100.
The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway (among others), runs for two hours 52 minutes, and drops nationwide on Friday, July 17.
It's based on Homer's epic poem about Odysseus's journey home after the Trojan War, definitely one of the year's biggest releases!