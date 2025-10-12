'Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake' S02 trailer reveals new adventures Entertainment Oct 12, 2025

The new Season 2 trailer for "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake" just dropped at New York Comic Con (October 12, 2025), and things look even wilder this time.

After saving the multiverse last season, Fionna and Cake are now dealing with unexpected fame—and a whole lot of chaos.

The trailer mixes action and laughs, with banana guards, surprising team-ups, and plenty of classic "Adventure Time" energy.