'Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake' S02 trailer reveals new adventures
The new Season 2 trailer for "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake" just dropped at New York Comic Con (October 12, 2025), and things look even wilder this time.
After saving the multiverse last season, Fionna and Cake are now dealing with unexpected fame—and a whole lot of chaos.
The trailer mixes action and laughs, with banana guards, surprising team-ups, and plenty of classic "Adventure Time" energy.
Trailer highlights Fionna's journey from fame to chaos
Season 2 throws Fionna into the spotlight as she faces new dangers alongside Cake.
The trailer hints at princess invasions, beast battles, and even drum solos.
Huntress Princess (voiced by Ashly Burch) arrives with a quest that could shake up Ooo and the entire multiverse.
Plus, Adult Finn is back—bringing a nostalgic link to the original series for longtime fans.
Season 2 release date and streaming info
Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO Max starting October 23, 2025. New episodes drop every Thursday until December 25.
Get ready for more multiverse twists while still hanging out with your favorite characters.