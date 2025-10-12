'BBM7': Binny's emotional exit leaves housemates, fans in tears
On Sunday, Binny Sebastian's 70-day journey in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 concluded with an emotional eviction.
The special outdoor episode hosted by Mohanlal kept both contestants and fans on edge, with many surprised to see her leave.
Here's how the episode unfolded
Eight contestants were up for eviction—Shanavas, Aneesh, Akbar, Lakshmi, Binny, Anumol, Sabuman, and Nevin.
When it came down to the final three—Sebastian, Lakshmi, and Akbar—the announcement of her exit caught both housemates and viewers off guard.
Binny was the 1st female house captain
Binny made history as the season's first female house captain and was known for her calm leadership style.
While she faced some criticism for occasional gossiping that stirred things up in the group, most praised her maturity and emotional intelligence.
Her early exit left many thinking she deserved a spot in the finals.