'BBM7': Binny's emotional exit leaves housemates, fans in tears

Eight contestants were up for eviction—Shanavas, Aneesh, Akbar, Lakshmi, Binny, Anumol, Sabuman, and Nevin. When it came down to the final three—Sebastian, Lakshmi, and Akbar—the announcement of her exit caught both housemates and viewers off guard.

Binny made history as the season's first female house captain and was known for her calm leadership style.

While she faced some criticism for occasional gossiping that stirred things up in the group, most praised her maturity and emotional intelligence.

Her early exit left many thinking she deserved a spot in the finals.