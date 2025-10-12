Nickelodeon reveals 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' fighting game
Nickelodeon is bringing the Avatar universe to life with "Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game," dropping on Steam in summer 2026.
Get ready for one-on-one battles with a starting lineup of 12 iconic characters, including Aang, Korra, Zuko, and Toph.
There's also a fresh single-player campaign with its own story, plus a new "flow system" for movement-focused combat mechanics.
More on the game
Developed by Gameplay Group International, the game sticks to Avatar's signature look with hand-drawn 2D animation and lets you battle friends across different platforms thanks to crossplay.
This is the first pure fighting game just for Avatar fans—previously, these characters only showed up in crossover games like Nick All-Stars.
Meanwhile, Saber Interactive (of Space Marine II fame) is working on an action-RPG set in the same universe for those who want something different.
Console plans for Avatar Legends are still under wraps—stay tuned!