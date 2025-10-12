Nickelodeon reveals 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' fighting game

More on the game

Developed by Gameplay Group International, the game sticks to Avatar's signature look with hand-drawn 2D animation and lets you battle friends across different platforms thanks to crossplay.

This is the first pure fighting game just for Avatar fans—previously, these characters only showed up in crossover games like Nick All-Stars.

Meanwhile, Saber Interactive (of Space Marine II fame) is working on an action-RPG set in the same universe for those who want something different.

Console plans for Avatar Legends are still under wraps—stay tuned!