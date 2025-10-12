'Matlock' S02 on CBS: Cast, plot, how to watch
Matlock is back with Kathy Bates leading as Matty Matlock in Season 2, now airing on CBS.
Renewed just a month after its 2024 debut, the show drops new episodes every Thursday at 9:00pm ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.
Plot of Season 2
Season two kicked off on October 12, 2025, featuring returning cast members Skye P Marshall, Jason Ritter, Leah Lewis, Sam Anderson, and Aaron Harris—though David Del Rio (Billy Martinez) isn't back this time.
The season opens with Matty questioning Alfie's paternity while tackling both an arson case and the Wellbrexa case.
More about the show
Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman suggests we'll see more layers of Matty's identity unfold.
As a widowed attorney at a top New York law firm, she balances tough cases with her professional responsibilities—all inspired by the classic Andy Griffith series but reimagined for today.