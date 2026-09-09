Affleck brothers reunite at Venice Film Festival to support 'Company'
Entertainment
Ben and Casey Affleck just made their first public appearance together in nearly a decade at the Venice Film Festival.
Ben showed up to support Casey's new movie, Company, at Hotel Excelsior.
Their reunion comes only a few months after losing both of their parents earlier this year.
Affleck dedicates 'Company' to late parents
Casey shared that he dedicated Company to their late parents, saying, "I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn't get to. I think they would have liked it."
The film features Nick Nolte, Ben Mendelsohn, and even Casey's sons Indiana and Atticus.
It's still waiting on a release date but is already competing at the festival.