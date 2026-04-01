Affleck confirmed 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'
Entertainment
Jen Affleck is back in the spotlight, starring in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, Hulu's upcoming spinoff set to drop in 2026.
Hulu made things official on April 22, and Affleck confirmed her return with a social media post on April 26.
Series follows Orange County young moms
This new series follows young moms in Orange County as they juggle their faith and everyday life, digging into secrets and shifting identities within their community.
There's talk that more familiar faces from Utah might join the cast too.
If you've got the Hulu-Disney+ bundle, you'll be able to stream it when it launches.