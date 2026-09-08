Affleck dedicates 'Company' at Venice after losing both parents
Entertainment
Casey Affleck has opened up about a tough year, revealing that his father, Timothy Affleck, passed away earlier in 2026.
Casey shared the news during a Venice Film Festival press conference for his movie Company, dedicating the film to both his parents and saying, "I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me."
Affleck says parents never saw 'Company'
Tim Affleck's passing and the loss of their mother, Chris Anne, in June from pancreatic cancer.
Casey also expressed regret that his parents never got to see Company, which he directed and stars in alongside his sons, saying, "I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn't get to," and "I think they would have liked it."