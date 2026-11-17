Affleck praises Pattinson in Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and Damon concurs
Ben Affleck is seriously impressed by Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, describing his performance as "like watching a guy run into an avalanche."
At a recent L.A. panel, Matt Damon (who plays Odysseus) agreed, saying Pattinson handled the film's intensity and complexity with real skill.
Pattinson named next Bond, Villeneuve directs
The panel also featured Tom Holland and Zendaya among the cast members at the Q&A.
On top of all this, Pattinson has just been announced as the next James Bond. He'll star in the 26th film of the franchise, directed by Denis Villeneuve.
This makes him the eighth actor to take on the iconic 007 role.