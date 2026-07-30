Afram sues Netflix for $105 million after 'Fortitude' DCP theft
Entertainment
Swiss billionaire Simon Afram is suing Netflix for $105 million after his thriller Fortitude, starring Nicolas Cage, Ben Kingsley, and Ron Perlman, went missing just days after its digital cinema package (DCP) arrived at Netflix's Hollywood office.
The theft was confirmed by Netflix's director of original film in late June.
Afram alleges negligence, Netflix alleges extortion
Afram says Netflix's lack of proper safeguards led to huge financial losses and hurt the film's market potential.
Meanwhile, Netflix denies responsibility and claims Afram's team didn't protect the DCP properly, and even accuses them of extortion.
As the legal drama unfolds, Afram promises to fight for recognition for his cast and crew while Netflix investigates and keeps an eye on piracy threats.