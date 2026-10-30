After 2-year wait 'Akka' starring Suresh, Apte streams on Netflix
Entertainment
After a long two-year wait, Akka starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte is finally streaming on Netflix.
The series, which wrapped its principal photography in 2024, faced delays as the creators reworked it to tone down the violence.
Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka explores a matriarchal world led by powerful women.
'Akka' violence trimmed, action supports story
Set in the 1980s in the fictional city of Pernuru, the story follows a tense power struggle between Bhavani (Suresh) and Rudra (Apte).
Originally packed with intense violence, the show was edited after producers and Netflix decided to make it less graphic but keep its emotional punch.
Now, action scenes are still there but support the story instead of taking over, making for a gripping yet more balanced watch.