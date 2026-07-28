After Chase's death father Schwallier seeks manager for $400,000 estate
After Daveigh Chase, best known for Lilo & Stitch and The Ring, passed away at 35, her father, John Schwallier, has filed to appoint someone to oversee her estate.
Chase reportedly died from AIDS-related complications with chronic substance use as a factor.
She had no will, leaving behind about $400,000 in personal property.
Schwallier nominates Megan Boling
Schwallier wants Megan Boling, a licensed professional fiduciary and paralegal, to take charge of the estate.
The petition asks for Boling to have full authority under California law and requests approval for a $400,000 bond.
A hearing is set for August 26 in Los Angeles.
This comes after Chase's mother also sought control; Chase was unmarried and had no children.
Chase struggled with addiction and homelessness
Chase struggled with addiction and homelessness, living on Skid Row at the time of her death, a reminder of how fame doesn't always shield people from hardship.